Cole Wilson Stanley, 23, of Midland, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Del Rio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., August 21, 2020, at Stonegate Fellowship of Midland. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Channing Crisler is officiating. Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home of Odessa.]



