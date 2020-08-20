Cole Wilson Stanley was born in Odessa, Texas to Chad and Laura Stanley on March 26, 1997. He was raised in Midland and graduated from Midland High School in 2015. At Midland High, Cole was a member of Future Farmers of America, Academic Decathlon team, and the Mighty Bulldog football team. He earned his associate degree in Agriculture and General study from Western Texas College in Snyder, Texas in 2017. While there, he was a member of the Stock Show team. Cole earned his bachelor's degree in Animal Science and Criminology from San Angelo State University in May 2019. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and graduated with honors. While attending Angelo State, Cole fell in love with Miss Shelby Freeman. She was his heart and he was so excited to become her husband. They were to be married this October. Cole was an avid outdoors-man. He loved to hunt, fish, trap and work cattle at the ranch. He also loved watching his favorite football team, the Seattle Seahawks. Cole grew up with the dream of a career in law enforcement. He had just started the police academy as a cadet for the Andrews Police Department. Cole is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Pearl and Jim Miller, Dwight McAnally, Roy Wilson and Geneva Stanley, Edwards Sparks, Royce and Eva Jean Crisler, Eugene and Dorthey Fromm; grandfather, Larry R. Crisler; and uncle, Jeff Patterson. Cole is survived by his fiance, Shelby Freeman; parents, Chad Wilson and Laura Stanley; brother, Koy Edward Stanley; sisters, Kathrine Miller and Cari Jean Stanley; and nephew, James Craig all of Midland, TX. He is also survived by his great grandmothers, Katherine Sparks of Odessa, and Billie McAnally of New Braunfels, TX; grandparents, Thomas Wilson and Kathy Stanley, Ronnie and Linda Miller all of Midland, Donna Crisler of Devine, TX; aunts and uncles, Michelle Dennis of Wichita Falls, TX, Rod and Leigh Danielson of Camino Island, WA, Lana Armstrong of Seattle, WA, Zane and Rhianna McKinney of Devine, TX, Ryan and Valerie Stanley of Port Neches, TX, Larry and Shawnna Zachary of Lumberton, TX, Jason and Stephanie Collum of Midland, TX; as well as many great aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, Kappa Sigma Fraternity brothers, and many many close friends. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Stonegate Fellowship in Midland with Channing Crisler officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be: Tuff Lee, Trever Wilkinson, Koy Stanley, Tracer Jones, Dalton Strah and Brandon Fourtune. Memorials may be given to Christian Outdoor Alliance, Midland High FFA, or Midland County 4H. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
