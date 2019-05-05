Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen Marie Cleto. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Colleen Marie Cleto, 46 of Midland, passed away May 2, 2019. A visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am Wednesday May 8, 2019 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Colleen was born on August 8, 1972 in Odessa, Texas to Leonard and Joannie Cruse. Colleen graduated from Odessa High School in 1991. In 1998 she moved to Derry, NH and in 2000 she returned to Midland, TX. She worked at various jobs including The Bar and Club Oasis. She was still working at Club Oasis when she became ill. Colleen had the biggest heart and would give the shirt off her back for anyone. She would donate time and money to numerous causes. She was also a member of Party for a Cause. She had a great love for animals, especially dogs which showed in her 3 rescue dogs Lily, Luke, and Ace. On November 22, 2015 she married Robert Cleto. She is survived by her husband Rob Cleto, her stepson Robert Cleto Jr., her brother Bill Cruse, her sister-in-law Vicky Tavery, her nieces Isabella and Katheryn, and her nephew Colin. On her mother's side, she is also survived by aunts, uncles and several cousins. On her husband's side, she is survived by her in-laws Roberto and Lydia Cleto. Survivors also include her chosen family Laura Scott, Tina Stokes and her children David, Nicole and Sara. Colleen was preceded in death by her father Leonard Cruse and her mother Joan Cruse, and her grandmother Kathryn Casey, and her grandfather Harry Williams. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff on the Oncology floor at Midland Memorial Hospital, and the Hospice staff and to all the members of Party for a Cause and #teamcolleen. They would also like to give a special thanks to Amy Oldham for all her help with Colleen. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to be made to Party for a Cause or A Paw in Need Rescue, two of Colleen's loves. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Colleen Marie Cleto, 46 of Midland, passed away May 2, 2019. A visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am Wednesday May 8, 2019 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Colleen was born on August 8, 1972 in Odessa, Texas to Leonard and Joannie Cruse. Colleen graduated from Odessa High School in 1991. In 1998 she moved to Derry, NH and in 2000 she returned to Midland, TX. She worked at various jobs including The Bar and Club Oasis. She was still working at Club Oasis when she became ill. Colleen had the biggest heart and would give the shirt off her back for anyone. She would donate time and money to numerous causes. She was also a member of Party for a Cause. She had a great love for animals, especially dogs which showed in her 3 rescue dogs Lily, Luke, and Ace. On November 22, 2015 she married Robert Cleto. She is survived by her husband Rob Cleto, her stepson Robert Cleto Jr., her brother Bill Cruse, her sister-in-law Vicky Tavery, her nieces Isabella and Katheryn, and her nephew Colin. On her mother's side, she is also survived by aunts, uncles and several cousins. On her husband's side, she is survived by her in-laws Roberto and Lydia Cleto. Survivors also include her chosen family Laura Scott, Tina Stokes and her children David, Nicole and Sara. Colleen was preceded in death by her father Leonard Cruse and her mother Joan Cruse, and her grandmother Kathryn Casey, and her grandfather Harry Williams. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff on the Oncology floor at Midland Memorial Hospital, and the Hospice staff and to all the members of Party for a Cause and #teamcolleen. They would also like to give a special thanks to Amy Oldham for all her help with Colleen. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to be made to Party for a Cause or A Paw in Need Rescue, two of Colleen's loves. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close