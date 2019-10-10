Coleen Startz, 92 of Midland, Texas passed away on October 5, 2019 in Odessa. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday October 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday October 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church with Father Timothy Hayter Officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland Colleen was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Effery and Mary Taylor on October 14, 1927. She attended school in Cleveland Oklahoma and attended Oklahoma State University. She Married Elmer Startz on October 22, 1955 in Bartlesville Oklahoma. Colleen was involved in Carmelites, St. Ann's alter society, Toastmasters, Bridge Club and was a Hospice Volunteer. Colleen is proceeded in death by Ralph Taylor, Glenn Taylor and Ernest Taylor Colleen is survived by her husband Elmer Startz, daughters Mary Tift and husband Steve and Ann Karr and husband Darryl, sons Keven and Kelly Startz; 4 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren Memorials may be given to the . The family of Colleen wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the ladies at Orchard Park for their love and caring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019