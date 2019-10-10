Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen Startz. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Rosary 12:30 PM St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Send Flowers Notice

Coleen Startz, 92 of Midland, Texas passed away on October 5, 2019 in Odessa. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday October 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday October 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church with Father Timothy Hayter Officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland Colleen was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Effery and Mary Taylor on October 14, 1927. She attended school in Cleveland Oklahoma and attended Oklahoma State University. She Married Elmer Startz on October 22, 1955 in Bartlesville Oklahoma. Colleen was involved in Carmelites, St. Ann's alter society, Toastmasters, Bridge Club and was a Hospice Volunteer. Colleen is proceeded in death by Ralph Taylor, Glenn Taylor and Ernest Taylor Colleen is survived by her husband Elmer Startz, daughters Mary Tift and husband Steve and Ann Karr and husband Darryl, sons Keven and Kelly Startz; 4 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren Memorials may be given to the . The family of Colleen wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the ladies at Orchard Park for their love and caring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at

Coleen Startz, 92 of Midland, Texas passed away on October 5, 2019 in Odessa. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday October 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday October 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church with Father Timothy Hayter Officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland Colleen was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Effery and Mary Taylor on October 14, 1927. She attended school in Cleveland Oklahoma and attended Oklahoma State University. She Married Elmer Startz on October 22, 1955 in Bartlesville Oklahoma. Colleen was involved in Carmelites, St. Ann's alter society, Toastmasters, Bridge Club and was a Hospice Volunteer. Colleen is proceeded in death by Ralph Taylor, Glenn Taylor and Ernest Taylor Colleen is survived by her husband Elmer Startz, daughters Mary Tift and husband Steve and Ann Karr and husband Darryl, sons Keven and Kelly Startz; 4 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren Memorials may be given to the . The family of Colleen wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the ladies at Orchard Park for their love and caring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.