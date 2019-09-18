Colleen Tamplin Scury, 94, passed away on September 15, 2019. She was born to the late Robert and Ethel Tamplin on November 1, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois. The family moved to Los Angeles, CA in 1937. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Library Science. There she met Vincent Scury and they were married in 1949. They had two sons, Daniel Paul Scury and Brian Michael Scury. The family moved to Midland, Texas in 1971. Colleen was very active in the community, working with Friends of the Library and the Petroleum Museum, as well as other groups. She loved Midland and Midland was very good to our family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Scury; parents, Robert and Ethel Tamplin; and brother, Dennis Tamplin. She is survived by sons, Daniel Scury and wife Linda of Oklahoma City, OK and Brian Scury of Midland; granddaughters, Shannon White and husband Josh of Edmond, OK and Lindsey Jensen and husband Brad of Chesapeake, VA; and great granddaughter, Cecilia White of Edmond, OK. No services are scheduled at this time. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019