Army officer passed away at his home on September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Jacky. He is survived by his two sons and their wives, Andrea and Richard Catania, Silvia and Bertrand Catania, and three grandchildren: Rick, Charlotte and Mathilde. Donations in his memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, woundedwarriorproject.org