Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Concepcion Flores Silva 87, passed away November 13, 2019. He was the husband to Heriberta Dominguez Silva. They shared 61 years of marriage together. Born in San Juan, Ojinaga, Chihuahua. He was son of Jesus and Maria Flores Silva. Before retiring Concepcion was employed in the masonry industry with a concentration in stucco. Concepcion attended church in Ojinaga and Bogata, Texas. His hobbies included attending horse races, fishing, billiards, watching his grandkids compete in their sports, watching western movies, but most of all, he loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Heriberta Silva, (daughter) Lila Montoya and husband Fermin Z. Montoya, (daughter) Carmen S. Zubia and husband Santiago Zubia, (son) Santos Silva, (son) Carlos Silva and wife Josie Silva, (daughter) Martha Berzoza and husband Rodney Berzoza, (son) Abelino Silva and wife Belinda Silva, (daughter) Manuela Pearcy and husband Marty Pearcy, (daughter) Marivel Lowe and husband Kenny Lowe. Concepcion will be remembered by his 26 grandkids and 35 great grandkids, his sister Maria de la Luz Dominguez and brother Rafael Flores Silva. Concepcion was preceded in death by his parents, brother Esteban F. Silva, and daughter Isabel Silva. Visitation will be held at the Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, located: 1502 North Lamesa Road. Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 1:00P.M.-9:00P.M., Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 10:00A.M.-9:00P.M. and Monday November 18, 2019, from 9:00A.M.-1:30P.M. The Rosary will be held on Sunday at 7:00P.M. Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00P.M. November 18, 2019, at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1401 Garden Lane, Midland, Texas 79701. The burial will be held after mass at Serenity Memorial Garden Cemetery. Pallbearers- Jesus Carlos Silva, Marty Pearcy, Rodney Berzoza, Caleb Zubia, Robert Montoya, Sean Silva, Kenny Lowe, Jacob Varela. Honorary Pallbearers- Braunson Lowe and Ethan Sherman. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019
