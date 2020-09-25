1/
Connie Dale Barker
1953 - 2020
Connie Dale Barker passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Connie was born in Monahans, Texas on May 21, 1953 to John and Lucille Barker. Connie graduated from Lee High School in 1971. After graduation she went to work for Clayton Williams for a few years, before moving to Dallas Texas and starting her career in telecommunication. Connie lived a full life in Dallas until February 2005, when she moved back to Midland, Texas to live with her mother, Lucille and Aunt Edna Mae. These three were "trouble" and definitely "three of a kind". loved everyone "to the moon and back" and had several lifelong friends to attest to that. Connie also loved the Lord with all her heart. Connie was proceeded in death by her father, John D. Barker. She is survived by her mother, Lucille Barker; sister, Sandra and husband, Steve Gossett; her brother Neal and wife Liz Barker; and her niece Stephanie Gossett. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Midland. The Barker family will receive guests for a time of visitation on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home of Midland, Texas. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park of Midland, Texas

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
4326835555
