Connie Joyce Tolbert, 78, of formerly of Dewey, died Monday, September 30, 2019, in Midland. Connie's family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home - Dewey Chapel, in Dewey, Okla., on Friday, October 4 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Friday from 10:00-8:00. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Davis Family Funeral Home - Dewey Chapel, Dewey, Okla., with Pastor Travis Connally officiating. Interment will follow at the Dewey Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home - Dewey Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 5, 2019
