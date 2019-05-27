Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Lanita Goodman. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Send Flowers Notice

Connie Lanita Goodman, 69, of Midland, Texas passed away on May 17, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 P.M, Monday, May 27, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Paul Thompson, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset. Connie Lanita Goodman was born in Lubbock, Texas to V.W. & Nellie Parr on May 28, 1949. She attended school at Permian High School and graduated in 1967. She married the love of her life, Dewey Goodman, on October 3, 1996, in Las Vegas, NV. She worked as a parts clerk in the trucking industry for many years until she retired. Connie is preceded in death by her husband Dewey Goodman, her brother Tommy Parr, her mother Nellie Maurine Parr, and her father V.W. Parr. Connie is survived by her daughter Lanita Lemon of Midland, Texas; sister, Rita Pannell of Lubbock, Texas; brother and his wife, Win and Linda Parr of Granbury, Texas; grandson, Aubrey Lemon of Midland, Texas and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Kidney Foundation. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at

