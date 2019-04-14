Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Lynn Vorheis-Kesler. View Sign

Connie Lynn Vorheis-Kesler, 41 of Alton IL, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Born July 12, 1977 in Midland Texas; she was the daughter of Johnny Satterfield and Donna Earl. Connie was proceeded in death by her mother, Donna Earl. She is survived by her husband Larry Kesler, her daughter Kelsi Vorheis, her son Kyle Matula, her father Johnny Satterfield, her step-mother Jeannie Satterfield, her brothers Jay and Sterling Satterfield, her sisters Robin Bennett and Chantilly Satterfield and many more. Connie loved being a wife and mother but her favorite job was being a Nana to her granddaughter, Harlynn. She loved spending time and taking photos with her granddaughter. Connie enjoyed motorcycle rides to the lake. She loved her animals more than people most of the time. She was strong-willed, loving and kind spirited. She would go out of her way to help others, always putting others before herself. Connie may be gone but she will never be forgotten. Memorial services will be held in Midland, TX on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

