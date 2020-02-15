Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coralynn Taylor Newton. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Coralynn Taylor Newton was born on February 12, 2020 at 1:47am to parents Chloè and Tim Newton at Midland Memorial Hospital. Coralynn was 1 pound, and 10 3/4 inches long. Coralynn was so very blessed to have experienced a mother's love and warmth every second of her life. She was loved by all and she brought us all together to celebrate her coming. Now she brings all of us together again to celebrate an angel in heaven. "Some people only dream of angels, we held one in our arms." They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way I feel, No-one knows the heartache, That lies behind my smile, No-one knows how many times, I have broken down and cried, I want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, But so hard to be without. She is survived by her parents, Chloè and Tim Newton; brothers, Timothy and Taylor; sister, Sarina; grandparents, Tony and Bernadette Snodgrass and James and Cindy Newton; uncles David and James; aunts, Stephanie, Theresa and Kya. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Coralynn Taylor Newton was born on February 12, 2020 at 1:47am to parents Chloè and Tim Newton at Midland Memorial Hospital. Coralynn was 1 pound, and 10 3/4 inches long. Coralynn was so very blessed to have experienced a mother's love and warmth every second of her life. She was loved by all and she brought us all together to celebrate her coming. Now she brings all of us together again to celebrate an angel in heaven. "Some people only dream of angels, we held one in our arms." They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way I feel, No-one knows the heartache, That lies behind my smile, No-one knows how many times, I have broken down and cried, I want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, But so hard to be without. She is survived by her parents, Chloè and Tim Newton; brothers, Timothy and Taylor; sister, Sarina; grandparents, Tony and Bernadette Snodgrass and James and Cindy Newton; uncles David and James; aunts, Stephanie, Theresa and Kya. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close