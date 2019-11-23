Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corime Rivera Martinez. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Viewing 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Stephen's Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Corine Rivera Martinez, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and educator passed away at the age of 76. Throughout her life, education was a central focus for Corine. Whether it be as a learner, seeking equality as an honors student, or as a teacher, serving as a model for younger people of color, Corine always strove to push education and educators to match her standard for fairness and equity. She probed the educators as a student in Colorado City, continued to ask questions as she matriculated through Texas Woman's University as an undergraduate, and at Our Lady of the Lake for her Master's Degree. It is without question that she devoted her career and much of her life to education. She became a beloved teacher, constantly approached by ex-students all over Midland, well into retirement. Her demeanor was marked by candid questioning and delicate intuition. Her courage to share and love was only matched by her desire to laugh. In addition to teaching, she spent countless hours volunteering for the church. The constancy of her passion to teach, learn, volunteer, and parent were a product of her faith in The Design. She was preceded in death by her husband John Martinez and brother Robert Rivera. Corine will be remembered by her son John, his wife Michelle, and their children, Anabella, Alejandra, and John Andres. She will also be remembered by her youngest son Javier, his financée, Meghan Donnelly, and her daughter Anna Waggoner. Corine will also be remembered by her brothers Andrew and Pete Rivera, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. A viewing will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday November 24 at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held in her honor on Sunday, November 24, at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated in memory of Corine on Monday, November 25, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

