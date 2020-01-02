Corine T. Rabb was born November 25, 1937 in Brookshire, TX to Charlie & Jessie Tryals. She peacefully departed this life on December 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, McKinley Rabb. Leaving to cherish her memories are her children Lygail, William, Darcy Kay, Danny, Eddie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a loving woman of God whose greatest passion was helping others. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Her home going service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Alexander Temple C.O.G.I.C, 200 N. Tyler, Midland, TX. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 2, 2020