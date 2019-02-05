Corinne Phillips Carleton, of Midland, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her home. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity in Midland. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ozona, TX. Survivors include children: Cathy Carleton Martin, Elaine Carleton and Phil Carleton.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2019