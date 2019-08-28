Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corky Bosworth. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Corky Bosworth, 82, of Midland, joined his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Midland. Corky was born on February 21,1937 to Nellie and Floyd Bosworth. He married Linda Lou Jackson Bosworth on August 22, 1964 in Midland, they enjoyed 51 years together. Corky moved to Midland in 1952 at the age of 15, to pursue a career in plumbing. In 1964 he was promoted to Operations Manager at C.A. Gray Plumbing, Heating and Air. After ten years as Operations Manager he was promoted to President in 1974. When he was given the opportunity to purchase the company in 1987 he accepted and changed the name to The Bosworth Company. He loved his family, his employees, who became part of his extended family, and had a great love for the city of Midland. Corky supported the Arts and was a true Midlander who believed strongly in giving back to our community. He is survived by his daughter, Julie Viña and her husband, John, of Boerne, TX and their children, Henry, Margaret and George Viña; his daughter-in-law, Shannon Bosworth of Midland, TX and her children, Trey and wife, Kayla Bosworth; Morgan and husband Roberto Sanchez; Catie and husband Strother Simpson IV; Annabeth Bosworth and John Bosworth; and great grandchildren, Lucas and Nathan Bosworth, Strother V, and Stuart Simpson; Lydia, Janessa and Sophia Sanchez. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 51 years, Linda Bosworth; his loving son, Randy Bosworth; and his brother, Gordon Bosworth. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Johnny Copper, IV; Frank Shepard, Henry Baumgartner, Kenneth Latta, Buzz Mills, David Barton, Jesse Petree and Carmine Scarcelli. The family sincerely appreciates the kind and loving attention from all of his caregivers, Amy Rios, Belinda Ramirez, Lori Carrillo and Melissa Portillo; as well as Home Hospice Midland. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to West Texas Chapter-Permian Basin Office, 4400 N. Big Spring St. Ste C-32, Midland, TX, 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at

