Cristina Galvan Soliz, 71, passed away March 28, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 till 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. Chapel services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Midland, TX. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her daughters, Amada Cristina Mendez Galvan, Maria De Rosario Guillen, Dolores Mirna Aceves Galván, Mirthla Aceves Galván, Laura Nelly Aceves Galván; sons, Luis J. Soliz, Jose Ángel Soliz, Francisco J. Soliz, Marco Antonio Soliz; six brothers and two sisters. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019