Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cristina Galvan Soliz. View Sign

Cristina Galvan Soliz, 71, passed away March 28, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m till 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. Chapel services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Midland, TX. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Cristina was born January 13, 1948 in Monterrey, Mexico. She enjoyed spending time at her son's ranch with the family and animals. Cristina loved joking around with the grandchildren and loved to eat. Cristina is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Manuel Soliz; son, Ramiro Alberto Aceves; and 3 grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Amada Cristina Mendez Galvan (Alejandro Aguado Zonega), Maria De Rosario Guillen, Dolores Mirna Aceves Galván, Myrthla Aceves Galván (David Guerrero), Laura Nelly Aceves Galván; sons, Luis J. Soliz (Debra Martinez), Jose Ángel Soliz, Francisco J. Soliz (Adriana Soliz), Marco Antonio Soliz (Karla Martos); brothers Luis Galván Castro, Javier Galván Castro, Isaías Galván Castro, Benito Galván Castro, Jose Ignacio Galván Castro, Monico Reinol Galván Castro; sisters, Amada Galván Castro, Margarita Galván Castro; 29 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

Cristina Galvan Soliz, 71, passed away March 28, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m till 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. Chapel services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Midland, TX. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Cristina was born January 13, 1948 in Monterrey, Mexico. She enjoyed spending time at her son's ranch with the family and animals. Cristina loved joking around with the grandchildren and loved to eat. Cristina is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Manuel Soliz; son, Ramiro Alberto Aceves; and 3 grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Amada Cristina Mendez Galvan (Alejandro Aguado Zonega), Maria De Rosario Guillen, Dolores Mirna Aceves Galván, Myrthla Aceves Galván (David Guerrero), Laura Nelly Aceves Galván; sons, Luis J. Soliz (Debra Martinez), Jose Ángel Soliz, Francisco J. Soliz (Adriana Soliz), Marco Antonio Soliz (Karla Martos); brothers Luis Galván Castro, Javier Galván Castro, Isaías Galván Castro, Benito Galván Castro, Jose Ignacio Galván Castro, Monico Reinol Galván Castro; sisters, Amada Galván Castro, Margarita Galván Castro; 29 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral Home Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home

1502 N Lamesa Rd

Midland , TX 79701

(432) 683-5577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close