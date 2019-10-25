Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Crowell Ramsey Humphries. View Sign Service Information American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home 4100 North FM 1788 Midland , TX 79707 (432)-563-9767 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home 4100 North FM 1788 Midland , TX 79707 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM New Life Church 7184 Club Drive Odessa , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

On the Fall afternoon of October 21, 2019, Crowell Ramsey Humphries passed from this earthly life to his heavenly home. This he had been preparing for most of his 68 years on this earth. He was born August 24, 1951 to Gerald and Hazel Humphries in Andrews, Texas. He was delightful child and enjoyed his growing up years with his brother Eddie. He attended grade school and graduated from Andrews High School in 1970. He pursued a music degree at Odessa College in the early 70's. He was passionate about two things early on gospel music and spreading the word of God. He pastored a small full gospel church, Andrews Christian Fellowship, in Andrews, Texas for 17 years. He eventually went back to school to pursue a degree in Kinesiology at UTPB and was awarded the Outstanding Senior Student in his graduating class. In 1998, he began his education career teaching physical education with ECISD. He returned one more time to UTPB and received a Master of Education Degree and began teaching ESL students across the district in many elementary schools. One of his greatest pleasures was hearing his students call out "Hey Coach". He loved his students and they loved him. He retired from ECISD in May 2017 to begin his life of leisure which he richly deserved and had earned. In October of 1999, Ramsey was given a gift of life through a heart transplant from a loving family in Waco, Texas. This gift allowed him to survive for 20 more wonderful years. During which time, he married his loving wife Tamara Smith on April 12, 2001. They spent the remainder of his life blending their family together with many wonderful memories. Ramsey is survived by his loving wife Tamara Smith-Humphries, his brother Eddie Humphries and five wonderful, loving children Joshua Humphries (Angela), Rebecca Humphries (deceased) Lycia Williams (Jason), Bethany Jones, and Kyle Humphries (Marina), along with their mother, Diana Bowers. Four of his beloved children blessed his life with seven beautiful grandchildren Katie Humphries, Gaege Humphries, Benjamin Williams, Jackson Williams, Trista Jones, and twins Max and Matthew Humphries. If you knew Ramsey, he had tremendous faith. He spent nearly every moment of his life seeking God's will. He was truly a man after Gods heart. His purpose was made very clear to him to serve God with all his heart and share the word with whomever would listen. That is his legacy and if you were fortune enough to cross his path you were blessed by it. Visitation is scheduled for Friday October 25, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home located at 4100 N FM 1788. His life will be celebrated on October 26th at 2:00 p.m. at New Life Church located at 7184 Club Drive. A private family burial will follow services. In lieu of flowers you may donate to a church, charity of your choosing or the .

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.