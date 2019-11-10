Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cruz Reyes Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Cruz Reyes, Jr., 68, of Midland passed away on November 6, 2019. Born on May 3, 1951 in Midland, Cruz was very caring, funny, loved to help everyone and enjoyed spending time with his nephews. He was a loving father, brother, uncle and "best friend". Cruz was very outgoing and walked every day of the week but loved the EZ Rider. He loved hanging out with his nephews watching the Cowboys play taunting them while wearing his favorite 49ers jersey. Cruz is preceded in death by his parents, Consuelo Garcia Reyes and Cruz Reyes, Jr. Left to cherish his memory are son, Jaime Reyes; grandchildren, Shae Reyes and Jamie Reyes, Jr.: sisters, Hortencia Carrasco(Jessie), Ramona Campos (Joe), Linda Contreras (Joe) and Mary Helen Costilla (Johnny); brothers, Luis Reyes (Rosa) and Julian "Pee Wee" Reyes (Lupe) and many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing on Monday, November 11, 2019 beginning at noon at American Heritage Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Midland on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a reception following.

