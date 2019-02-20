Curtis Lee Thomas, 68, of Houston formerly of Midland, Texas passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Houston. Viewing will be 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Funeral service will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Lee Street Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Garden in Midland.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019