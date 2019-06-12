Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Randall "Randy" Prince. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM First Baptist Church Sanctuary Send Flowers Notice

Curtis Randall "Randy" Prince, 67, of Midland, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at First Baptist Church Sanctuary. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Randy was born on September 7, 1951 to Freda and Jim Prince in Midland, TX. He graduated from Midland Lee in 1970. Randy was a natural athlete and was a star on the Rebel baseball and basketball teams. Randy was honored to be named an All-American High School basketball player his senior year. He received over one hundred Division I scholarship offers from all over the nation for both baseball and basketball. He was also contacted and asked to attend draft camps for four major league baseball teams. He attended Texas Tech University and received the first dual scholarship offered by Tech in baseball and basketball. He played both sports for four years and was named All Southwest Conference player in baseball for two consecutive years. Randy worked in various industries in Midland and ended his career at Endeavor Energy Resources in 2015. Since his retirement, he enjoyed being a "Real Househusband of Green Tree" and playing golf with his many friends at GTCC. Randy was a humble man, a true gentleman and adored his "Sweetie", Cherl. He was the epitome of a nice guy with a ready handshake and/or hug. He never met a stranger or forgot a name. Randy was a lifelong, avid sports fan and especially loved watching the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. He had a phenomenal memory for sports statistics and facts, the ultimate "phone a friend" if a sports question was involved. He loved music, particularly Southern gospel quartets, Elvis, all country music and singing karaoke. He enjoyed great food and traveling, especially to Las Vegas. Randy loved clothes and insisted that everything match from head to toe. If asked about his tall stature, he most often responded, 5' 21". Randy was a gentle soul with a quick wit and an immense love for his family and friends. His humor, sweetness and kindness will be greatly missed by his family, extended family and everyone who knew him. Randy will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Cherl Prince of Midland, TX; son, Charlie Prince and wife, Tamasin of Katy, TX; stepson, Colten Peak and wife Marinda of Castle Rock, CO; stepdaughter Elise Hurst and husband Josh of Makassar, Indonesia; and brother, Mike Prince and wife Pam of Midland, TX. "Grandy" will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Levi and Hudson Prince, Graysten Peak and Shepherd, Judah and River Hurst. Also to cherish his memory are mother-in-law, Sue Trumbly of Fritch, TX; niece, Laurisa Prince and daughter, Katie Prince of Tuscaloosa, AL; and mother of his son, Becky Harden of Houston, TX. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Freda Prince and father-in-law, Joe Trumbly. Pallbearers will be Rod Roberts, Mike Smith , John Wright, Bobby Welborn, Danny McNeese and Pepper Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Mickey Stuckey, Dennis Snyder, Chris Carroll and Donny Winslow. The family suggests memorials be donated to Yucca Blossom Montessori Community or TMS Global #3093. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from June 12 to June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

