Curtis Thomas was born on January 27, 1951 to Sam Pride and Floretta Thomas in Ft. Worth, Texas. In 1953 Curtis moved to Midland, Texas where he was called to his Heavenly Home on February 16, 2019. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Maurice Thomas and Kalrin Hunt; sister Reba Hunt. He leaves his loved memories to be cherished by his loving wife Vonda Thomas of Houston; daughters Catrina Thomas of Baltimore, MD, Angela Gary of Dallas, TX, and Lashondia Smith of Midland; brother Thomas Hunt and wife Cynthia of Dallas; sisters Jesse Mae Snell of Waxahachie TX, Regina Hunt of Waco, TX, and Sandra Kay Weatherspoon of Reno, NV; very special grandson Ranson Days known as Little Man; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; fourteen sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. Public viewing will be on Friday February 22, 2019 until 9:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Funeral service will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Lee Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Serenity Memorial Garden. Arrangements have been entrusted to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 (NIV) Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

