Cynthia Ann Hall
Cynthia Ann Hall, age 62, of Midland, TX passed away August 30, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Lauren Lee and Demika Lane, her mother Dorothy Lane, four sisters, and two brothers. Funeral service will be held Friday, September 4th, 2020 at 11am at Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Cynthia has chosen cremation services as her final disposition following the service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home and Chapel.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 2, 2020.
