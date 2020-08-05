1/1
Cynthia "Cindy" Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia "Cindy" Bennett, age 60, of Midland, TX passed away on August 2, 2020 in Midland. Cindy was born May 3, 1960 to Mary and Danny Bennett in Odessa, TX. She graduated with honors from Permian High School in 1978 and Texas Tech with a degree in Geology in December 1983. She was a member of Permian Basin Landman Association, serving as president from 2001-2002. Cindy worked for Moore Minerals, Apache Oil and SM Energy. Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Danny Bennett. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Mary and Gary Harris; stepsister, Kim Van Sicklen of Dallas; stepbrother, Brian and wife, Michelle Harris of Round Rock; stepmother, Jeanette Bennett and her cousin, Max Wilson. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Odessa Humane Society, 7012 W. Mockingbird Lane, Odessa, TX. 79763. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved