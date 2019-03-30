Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia (Ann) Marshall. View Sign

Cynthia (Ann) Marshall was born on October 29, 1956 in Midland, Texas to the late Trudie Black and Theophilus Watson, Sr. Cynthia grew up in Midland where she was one of eight siblings; five sisters and two brothers. She graduated from Midland High School in 1976 worked for Trinity Towers for many years until its closing. She remained a resident of Midland for many years thereafter. She passed away in Arlington, Texas March 24, 2019 after an unexpected short illness. Preceding her in death were her mother Trudie Black, two sisters; Karen Black and Shirley Watson; one brother Eddie Bailey. To cherish her memory, she leaves behind her daughter Tarsha Marshall and son Melvin Marshall of Arlington; grandchildren, Tyriq Pride, T'Relle Pride, and Tiari Pride; sisters Louvina Duson (husband Arthur Duson) of Hobbs, Sandra Black, Teresa Smith and brother Theophulius Watson Jr. all of Midland, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Wake service was held on Friday, March 29th, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Road, Midland, Texas. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Midland, Texas at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven North. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

1502 N Lamesa Rd

Midland , TX 79701

