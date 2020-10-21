1/1
Cynthia Martinez
Cynthia Martinez, 30, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Big Spring, TX. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. till 8:00 p.m., a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Big Spring. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery. Cynthia was born to Joe and the late Janie Martinez on October 4, 1990. Cynthia enjoyed spending time with her family at the lake, watching movies, bowling and shopping. She was an independent young lady full of life. Her smile would light up a room. She had a kind heart and always willing to help others in need. Cynthia is preceded in death by her mother, Janie Martinez. Survivors include her father and step mother, Joe and Yvette Martinez of Big Spring; two sisters, Jennifer (Calvin) Bender of Florida; Donna Jo (Gus) Martinez of Big Spring; aunts, uncles and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stanton Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 21, 2020.
