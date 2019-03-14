Notice Guest Book View Sign

God gained a new angel in heaven, and Earth lost one of its best dancers, when Cynthia "Cyn" Linthicum Theimer passed away suddenly in her sleep on March 11, 2019 at the age of 62. She had recently beaten cancer for the second time, and had given Jesus all the glory. Cyn was born on May 25, 1956 to Horace Harold Linthicum and Suzanne (Russell) Linthicum in San Angelo, Texas on a ranch where she was raised. Cyn grew up working cattle, sheep and riding horses. She was a graduate of Central High School in San Angelo and attended Texas Tech. Cyn was a "ski bum" in Vail after college, and could be found dancing on the tables in Pepe's during Apres Ski. In 1984, she married the love of her life Richard "Dick" Milton Theimer, and together they raised their son, her pride and joy, Beau Linthicum Theimer. Cyn had a deep love for and abiding faith in Jesus Christ, and served the Lord through her involvement with many charities. Among the causes she supported, she delivered Meals on Wheels and served as a Child Appointed Service Advocate (CASA) for many years. Cyn reminded all of us to live better: to love more, laugh more, remember more, and dance more. She loved the water, the beach, sunsets, her dog Gus, and her grandson, Jake Earl. Cyn lived for winning tennis matches against her best friends and even played throughout her chemotherapy. Her life was filled with family and friends; and her family and friends were filled with life by knowing her. Cyn was most often described as fun-loving, carefree, and always ready to dance. Her outfits and her houses were filled with bright colors that reflected her zest for life and eternal optimism. Cyn was one of a kind. She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Milton Theimer; parents, Sue and Lad Linthicum; son, Beau Linthicum Theimer and wife, Jessica Megan Theimer; grandchild, Jake Earl Theimer; sister, Deborah Linthicum Weatherford and husband, Michael Ted; brother, Eugene Harold Linthicum and wife, Amy; three nieces and three nephews; Austin Blake Weatherford, Lane Harold Linthicum, Kelly Sue Linthicum, Anna Elise Linthicum, Jeffrey Theimer, and Hillary Kaye Theimer; and many other loving relatives.. Cyn was preceded in death by her infant niece, Cara. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 757013. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home Donations can be made in Cynthia's name to West Texas Boys Ranch, CASA, Child Appointed Service Advocate, and Meals On Wheels Collin County. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit

2525 Central Expressway North

Allen , TX 75013

