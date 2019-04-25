Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dakota Wayne Busbee. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Dakota Wayne Busbee, 22, of Midland, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. Dakota was born July 19, 1996 to Donna Ellison in Midland, TX. Dakota graduated in 2014 from Midland Lee High School and attended Midland College. He is known for his passion of gaming and love for playing soccer. He loved photography, drawing, traveling, and spending time with his friends and family. He visited many places, including several weeks he spent in Ghana, Africa and Europe. His free spirit led him on so many fun trips with friends to California, Colorado, and all over Texas. Dakota's smile and positive energy lit up the room and people gravitated towards it. He rescued his pet Ingrid, an Alaskan Malamute, with who he spent every possible second. Gone too soon but not forgotten. He is survived by his moms, Donna Ellison and Kaci Tuttle; dad, Mario Chavarria; and his two sisters Shaelyn and Sabree Tuttle of Midland, Texas; his beloved pet Ingrid; aunt and uncle Cindy and Rodney Smith of Midland; cousin Stephanie Womack, husband Jason and daughter Danika of Ft. Worth; cousin Mandy Pearcy, husband Shaun, son Camron Haro and daughter Emma Pearcy of Bedford, TX; cousin Clayton (Bub) Smith and wife Jennifer of Odessa, Texas. He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Thomas and Billie (Memaw) Nietert of Midland, Texas. The family requests donations be made to ASPCA of Midland, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

