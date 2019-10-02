Dale C. Olson of Midland passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Dale was born on September 7, 1923 in Salina, Kansas to Gladys M. (Divelbiss) and Axel A. Olson. He graduated from Salina (KS) High School and entered the United States Navy in December of 1942 as an Aviation Machinist's Mate. He served in the Pacific Theater. Returning home after WWII, he studied at Kansas Wesleyan University and Kansas State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering in 1951. Dale was employed by Conoco Inc. (now Conoco Phillips) after graduation. He married Marceline L. Dandurand on April 19, 1952 in Salina. They lived in Wichita Falls, TX, Oklahoma City, OK, Griffin, IN, Carmi, IL, Abilene, TX, and moved to Midland, TX in 1967. Dale retired from Conoco in 1988 and the couple remained in Midland. Survivors include nieces Diane Wilkins, Sandra Hawerlander, Vickie Desmarteau, and Joni Mundell, and nephews Bob Dandurand, Herb Dandurand, Steve Johnson, Ted Johnson, Gail Johnson, and Brad Johnson. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters, and four brothers. Because he credits them for his success in life, Dale is leaving his estate to the two colleges he attended. Memorials may be made to the Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019