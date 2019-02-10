Notice Guest Book View Sign

Dan Preston Black, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, friend and mentor to many slipped quietly and peacefully from this world on February 6, 2019, surrounded by the love and presence of family. Dan never met a stranger and was an eternal optimist who lived life to its fullest with a warm and generous heart. Dan was born in Iraan, Texas on August 19, 1934, to William Henry Black and Winifred Frances Williams Black. He spent his early years in Andrews, TX at the Humble Means Oil Camp. Dan graduated from Midland High School in 1952, lettering in track and football and still holds three MHS Bulldog interception records: most in game '51; most in season '51 and most in a career '50-51. Dan attended the University of Texas at Austin. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Beta Gamma Sigma and Silver Spurs. He also served in ROTC. After graduating Cum Laude in 1956, he served as a U.S. Airforce pilot until 1959. While stationed at Bartow Airforce Base in Florida, he met his future wife of 61 years, Mary Patricia Knowles. They married in Orlando, FL in 1957. Dan raised a family with Pat in Midland, TX, working 54 years in oil and gas, ranching and land development. He was also president of the High Sky Girls Ranch, cofounder of the Palmer Drug Abuse Program and CFO of Windecker Industries, which manufactured the first all composite aircraft to be certified by the FAA. Dan was preceded in death by his brother, WH Black (Bub). He is survived by his wife Pat; five children: Michele Black, Dan Preston Black, Jr., Beth Black Robinson, Laura Black Holt and Jennifer Black; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A private family mass was held in his memory. A celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the High Sky Children's Ranch or a . Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019

