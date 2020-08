Dana Gaye Britton, 62, of Midland, passed from this life on August 17, 2020. She was born to Ima Jean Love and the late Doyle Dean in Tulia, Tx. on June 28, 1958. She is survived by her husband, Perry Britton; children, Justin Britton and Ashley Kendrick; mother, Ima Jean and one sibling. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at One Hope Church of Christ in Midland.



