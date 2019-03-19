Daniel Aleman, passed away March 17, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Rosary will start at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Survivors include his father and mother, Guadalupe Ramirez Payen and Dolores Aleman, and five sisters. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2019