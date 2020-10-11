On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Daniel Hernandez, loving husband, amazing dad and best grandpa in the whole world, passed away at the age of 60. He was surrounded by family and love through his final moments. Dan was born on June 16, 1960 in Midland, TX to Francisco and Margarita Hernandez and was lovingly nicknamed "Tachi". He had a career in the food service and catering industry, working many years alongside his best friend and mentor, Terry Urban, at Terry's Coffee Shop and later owned Danny's Deli in downtown Midland, TX before retiring in the DFW area. On April 8, 1983, he married Teresa (Najera) Hernandez. They raised two daughters, Amber and Kristen, later reconnecting with Teresa's first born daughter Natalie, whom was placed into adoptive care at birth. He took the lead in locating Natalie and loved her dearly like his own. Dan had a passion for the great outdoors. He loved fishing, camping and sipping coffee while enjoying the beautiful views of nature. He was also an avid music lover of all genres but especially Oldies. Famous for his brisket, Dan was an amazing cook. Gathering with his family to share a good meal and endless laughter was when he was at his happiest. He also had a complicated relationship with the Dallas Cowboys but was a lifelong fan. Known for his quick and sarcastic wit, his infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit, he will be deeply missed by so many. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Hernandez, his mother, Margarita Hernandez, and his brother Mauro Hernandez. He is survived by his wife Teresa, his two daughters, Amber and Kristen, granddaughter Jayla, his brother Frank, his sisters Olga, Teresa, Belen and Elva, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Flowers may be sent to Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home in Dallas, TX.



