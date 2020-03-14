Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Loren Friday. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Daniel Loren Friday, died on March 11, 2020, after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. Dan was born on October 27, 1956, at Midland Memorial Hospital to parents George Daniel Friday and Melba "Jeannie" Lucas Friday. Dan is survived by his daughter Morgan Diane McClain, her husband John Michael McClain, grandchildren Victoria and Johnathan, wives Marcella and Jan, Father George, siblings Randy, Pam, Lance, Ellen, Kayla, 7 nieces and nephews, and 10 grand nieces and nephews. As a young man, Dan worked as a backhoe operator at Resthaven Memorial Park, a drywall installer in many local buildings, a machinist in Odessa and Conroe, Texas, and a locksmith. Dan joined Midland Fire Department In July 1981, obtained a degree in Fire Science from Midland College then served as Captain for many years at various substations. Dan retired from MFD after much service to our community. He remained in the care of retired brother firefighters as he learned to live with Multiple Sclerosis and until his Final Bell. Dan liked backpacking in the mountains. As a 16-year-old he worked and saved to finance a backpacking trip in the Weminuche Wilderness Area near Durango, Colorado. On occasion, Dan was able to serve as Medic for the BSA Buffalo Trail Council High Adventure Summer Camp program in the Davis Mountains. Dan was a foodie, especially enjoying exotic tasting foods, hot peppers and he loved his vegetables. He was a great cook and enjoyed the fellowship received while washing and drying dishes with friends. Even into adulthood, Dan was a fanatical Trekkie, he saw every Star Trek film made. His good friend, retired firefighter Ellery Stowell would visit him in the nursing home each week with his favorite Chinese food and often watch Star Trek reruns. Memorial services for family and friends will be held this summer where Dan requested his ashes will be carried down the trail by family and friends from Needles, CO to Durango, CO. then will be laid to rest in the Colorado mountains. Instead of flowers, please send memorials to Hospice of Midland who eased Dan's final journey with fidelity and compassion. The family is grateful to Hospice for their love and support to our Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 14, 2020

