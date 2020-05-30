Daniel P. Stone 90, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from1:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. and a rosary will recite at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church Shrine. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Lucia A. Stone; sons, Rudy Stone, Mike Stone, Daniel Stone Jr., Tony Stone, Roland Stone; daughters, Sandra Stone, Hilda Rodriguez; one sister and one brother. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store