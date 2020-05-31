Daniel P. Stone 90, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1929 to Reyes Postas and Rudolph Stone in San Antonio, Texas. He served in the Korean War. He was a purple heart recipient. He is survived by his wife, Lucia A. Stone; sons, Rudy Stone, Mike Stone, Daniel Stone Jr., Tony Stone, Roland Stone; daughters, Sandra Stone, Hilda Rodriguez; sister, Consuelo Stone; brother, Ramon Sanchez; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents Reyes Postas and Rudolph Stone, and daughter Lily Stone. Serving as pallbearer will be Rudy Stone Jr., Nicholas Stone, Matthew Stone, Fabian Ruiz, Shawn Ceniceros, and Tony SOSa. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Torres and George Ceniceros. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from1:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. and a rosary will recite at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church Shrine. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 31, 2020.