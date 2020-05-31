Daniel P. Stone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel P. Stone 90, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1929 to Reyes Postas and Rudolph Stone in San Antonio, Texas. He served in the Korean War. He was a purple heart recipient. He is survived by his wife, Lucia A. Stone; sons, Rudy Stone, Mike Stone, Daniel Stone Jr., Tony Stone, Roland Stone; daughters, Sandra Stone, Hilda Rodriguez; sister, Consuelo Stone; brother, Ramon Sanchez; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents Reyes Postas and Rudolph Stone, and daughter Lily Stone. Serving as pallbearer will be Rudy Stone Jr., Nicholas Stone, Matthew Stone, Fabian Ruiz, Shawn Ceniceros, and Tony SOSa. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Torres and George Ceniceros. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from1:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. and a rosary will recite at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church Shrine. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
31
Rosary
07:00 PM
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church Shrine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved