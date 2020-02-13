Daniel Paul Vorwerk went to be with the Lord on Sunday February 9th, 2020 in Midland Texas. He was born on March 3rd, 1948 in the great state of Minnesota. He was a Sgt in the United States Air force from June of 1966 till April of 1970. Racing stock cars whether they were on dirt or asphalt was his passion. He even got the nickname the "CHEATER" back in his glory days. He continued to be in the local racing community as an engine builder and crew chief. Daniel love the outdoors , fishing , hunting or camping he did it all. Deer hunting was his passion for years that he enjoyed with his son Paul. Daniel is survived by his loving wife Susan Vorwerk, his son Paul Vorwerk, his daughter Michelle Baldwin, grandchildren Alex Baldwin, Arianna Vorwerk, Abel Vorwerk, his Brothers Tommy Vowerk his wife Robin, Gary Vorwerk and his sisters Sandy Mueller, Irene Galombeck her husband Bob, Gail Wygladalski her husband Ron, and many nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly. He is proceeded in death by his Mother Louise Vorwerk, his Father Paul Fredrick Vorwerk , his sister Eileen Prior, and his nephew Lee Mueller. The entire family would like to thank the wonderful loving caregivers that took such good care of him, the entire staff at Laman-Lusk and Sanchez Veterans home who gave him such a wonderful send off on his last ride that touched our hearts. Also we would like to thank Interim Healthcare Hospice his nurse Valerie in particular for the short time she and her staff took care of him. We would also like to thank everyone who cared for him as a friend and his special sitter who is like family to us Irene. Thank you Nalley Pickle and Welch for their wonder service in helping us navigate thru the whole process. God Bless y'all and May you race with the angels Daddy!!!
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020