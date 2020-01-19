Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Richard Pool Jr.. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Daniel Richard Pool, Jr, 78, of Andrews, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020. Richard was born in Gulfport, on July 30, 1941 to Daniel Richard Poole and Ruby Warren Poole. Richard attended Midland High School in Midland, Texas. Richard was married to Wilma Sue Pool for over 28 years until her passing in 2019. Richard began his oilfield career in 1967 working for Leamco Services, Inc., as a machinist in Midland, Texas. Richard's management talents were recognized and he was responsible for opening new branches for Leamco Services in Longview, Texas, Duncan, Oklahoma, and Gillette, Wyoming before returning to Midland to run the main Leamco shop at Midland air terminal. Richard continued to work for Leamco after it was acquired by Weatherford International for over 50 years until his retirement in October of 2017. Richard always had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening very much. He loved collecting coins, cooking, eating chips with his homemade salsa and he carried a bottle of Tabasco sauce with him wherever he went. He really loved cars, especially red corvettes and truly enjoyed decorating his home. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Wilma Sue Pool, his parents Daniel Richard Poole and Ruby Warren Poole, his sister Pat Strickland, his brother Robert Poole, and his sister Lynn Foster. Richard is also survived by his children Tammy Aylesworth and husband John of Midland, Texas, Christy Lynn Pool of Midland, Texas, Daniel Richard Pool III of Andrews, Texas, and John L. Pool and wife Natalie, of Andrews, Texas. He is also survived by his brother Ronny Poole and wife Patty of Portales, NM, his sister Carloyn Salois Barbier and husband Mike of Midland, Texas, and his brother Roland "Coco" Poole of Midland, Texas. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren Alice Sophia Pool of Wapakoneta, Ohio, James Aylesworth of Midland, Texas, Jessica Lauren Miller and husband Zach of Lubbock, Texas, Jason Ayelsworth of Lubbock, Texas, Jenna Marie Pool of Lubbock, Texas, Jordan Pool of Lubbock, Texas, and Jamie Pool of Andrews, Texas. The funeral service will be held on January 20th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ellis Funeral Home in Midland, Texas with Lesley Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. in Midland, Texas under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , your local animal shelter, or a . The family would like to extend a special thanks to Litina Griffith and the staff at Beehive assisted living in Andrews and Lesley Good and the staff of Home health and Hospice of the Permian Regional Medical Center.

