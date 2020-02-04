Danny Cessna 64 of Midland Texas passed away November 22, 2019 . A memorial service is set for Monday February 10 th at 6:00 p.m. at First Apostolic Church 710 S. Baird in Midland. Danny loved God and grew up singing in his church. He was blessed with a beautiful voice and loved to sing and ministered to many with his singing and would sing to anyone who would listen. He always had his microphone with him. He spent his last few months in hospital and touched many of the staff and his doctors with his ability to sing even though his lungs were badly damaged from radiation treatment his voice remained strong.He loved his family and friends and his passing has brought sorrow to our hearts, but his memory will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 4, 2020