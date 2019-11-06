Danny Paul Brunner, 77, of Midland, known as "Barber Dan", went to be with the Lord on November 2, 2019 in his home. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Evergreen Cemetery, in Stanton, Texas. He was born February 4, 1942 in Wichita Falls. He was the owner and barber at Village Barber Shop for years. Dan was a man of many stories, who touched many lives with his stories. He will be deeply missed. The Duncan family would like to thank Dr. M Patel, Lori, and Kayvin of Hospice of Midland, as well as Pete Nunez for all that you did for Dan. Services under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home, 209 N. Saint Charles Street, Stanton, Texas. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 6, 2019