Danny Ray Gentry, 65, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Danny was born on June 30, 1954 to Mary and Tyra Gentry in Lamesa, TX. He graduated from Permian High School in Odessa TX. He became a Licensed Insurance Adjuster and established a lifelong career. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and loved to fish, hunt and camp. He took joy in teaching and sharing his hobbies & traits with his sons and grandsons. He was a great craftsman with wood, structural design and cooking. He was a devoted husband & father and a revered friend to many. He is survived by his two sons and their families, Bryan and Stefanie Gentry, Michael and Katelynn Gentry; his brothers David Gentry and Tyra Gentry II, his sister DeLinda Gayle Gentry; and three grandsons Jonah, Asher, and Luke Gentry. He is preceded in death by his wife, Leona Gentry. Pallbearers will be Jason Roberts, George Jr Garcia, Robert Guzman, Jeremiah Allan, Gabe Soza, and Michael Gentry (son). Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 31, 2019