Danny Wilburn Bisbee was born on July 16, 1948 in Baird, Texas to Ira "Webb" Bisbee and Betty Sharp Bisbee. He moved to Midland in 1952 where he remained until his death on September 4, 2020 at the age of 72. Danny graduated from Lee High School in 1966. He met the love of his life, Linda Klinger in 1968 and married her in January of 1969. Just a few short months after they married, he was sent to Vietnam where he proudly served in the United Stated Army. Danny is preceded in death by his father Ira Webb Bisbee, his mother Betty Bisbee and a brother Teddy "Tex" Bisbee. He is survived by his beloved wife Linda Joyce Bisbee; son Cory Bisbee and wife Melissa of Midland, Sister Sissy Garvin and husband Chuck of Midland; 3 grandchildren, Destiney Tienda and husband Anthony of Odessa; Clayton Bisbee of Midland; and Adaline Crisler of Midland; 1 great granddaughter Emma Tienda of Odessa (who had him wrapped around her little finger); many nieces, nephews and cousins along with his beloved church family. Pastor Randall McDonald and Chaplain Velia Edwards will be officiating a 2-part memorial service on September 19, 2020. The celebration will begin at 10:00 am with a ceremony at his beloved church, Level Path Ministries 3801 FM 1213 Midland TX, with the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The final part of the memorial will be held at Calvary Assembly of God 908 S Johnson St Midland TX, at 1:00 pm. Everyone is welcome at both services. There will be a live stream available for those interested but unable to attend. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.



