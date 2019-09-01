Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darelene Gould. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Darlene Gould passed away on August 23rd, 2019. She was born in Winters, TX on September 25th, 1934. She grew up in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School. She later met John Gould and they were married on February 28th, 1959 in San Antonio, TX. They moved to Midland and resided there for the rest of their lives. Darlene was an avid tennis player. She loved playing and competing at the Midland Country Club and had many life-long friends from those days. She was a mother who raised two boys and later worked many years in retail. She worked two jobs right up to December 2017. For many months TJ Maxx kept her job open for her return, a testament to her loyalty and dedication. She was very outspoken and feisty to the end. A special thanks to all the caregivers at Ashton Medical Lodge who did such a wonderful job taking care of her till the very end of her life. Her roommate Ms. Odessa will always have a special place in our hearts and prayers for being there for Mom. She loved Odessa so much. We are also thankful for her long-time friends Beverly Nicholson and Linda Powell for lifting Darlene up in the last few years. Both families appreciate all our friends and family for their support in this difficult time. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents Raymond Freeman and Myrtle Russell. She is survived by son Joe and his wife Jody, and three grandchildren, Morgan, Bailey and Jace. Also, son John and wife Bertie, who was mom's living angel. And numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on September 5th at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Texas in Midland.

