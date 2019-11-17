Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Service 3:00 PM First United Methodist Worship Center Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Darla June Fisher peacefully passed away on November 14th, 2019 at her home in Midland, Texas, after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of forty-five years, Jerry Fisher of Midland. She is also survived by her son Michael Fisher and his wife Kristina of Midland. Her daughter Charlsa and husband Casen DeLucia of Lubbock, as well as her three grandchildren, Trenton and Makenna Fisher, and Jake DeLucia. Darla is also survived by her sister Judy and her husband Paul Sparkman of McKinney, Texas, as well as several nieces and nephews. Darla was preceded in death by her parents Lynn Peveler and Wanda Shannon and her in-laws Billy and Patsy Fisher. Darla was born on October 27th, 1955 in Lubbock, Texas, and graduated from Coronado High School in 1974 before attending Texas Tech University. She won numerous titles and championships while showing quarter horses during her youth. She retired from Lynch, Chappell, and Alsup in 2017 after a lengthy career as a paralegal. Darla served as the President of the Permian Basin Paralegal Association as well as on numerous committees and boards for the Midland United Girls Softball and Midland Soccer Association. She worked tirelessly to support various legal campaigns in Midland, served on committees for the State Bar Association, and was a proud member of Texas Women's Republican League. Darla was diagnosed with MS on her 50th birthday and partook in numerous clinical trials, hoping to find a cure, before the disease became too advanced. The family would like to thank her Neurologist, Dr. Abijay, and his staff for their continuous care and support through the years. The family will privately receive guests and family at their home in Midland on Sunday and Monday. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church Worship Center on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 3:00pm with Rev. Kurt Borden officiating. Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons Trenton and Jake, her granddaughter Makenna, and her nephew David Sparkman. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to the National MS Society or St. Jude's Hospital in Darla's name. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

