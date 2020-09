Daryl Nubbin Rogers passed away September 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Memorial service celebrating Nubbin's life is pending for Saturday, September 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store