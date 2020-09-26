Daryl "Nubbin" Rogers passed away September 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. Visitation was held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Memorial service celebrating Nubbin's life will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 6601 FM 715 (Johnny Midkiff's house). Nubbin was born on July 31, 1949 in Lovington, NM to Melba and Jimmy Rogers. He spent his early years in Tatum, NM, Socorro, NM, and Spur TX. As a boy Nubbin's interests were baseball, hunting, trapping and his milk cows. His love of baseball and farm animals remained with him into adulthood. He and his family became involved with 4-H and FFA. He loved livestock showing with his children and grandchildren, eventually becoming a breeder of show pigs. Nubbin's passion in life became fishing and he was never happier than when he was at Lake Amistad, usually accompanied by Skyler, for a few days of hard fishing. Although his love of hunting remained with him throughout his life, he eventually traded his gun for a camera. Anyone that knew Nubbin will testify as to him being a hard-working man. He was an old school "oilfield" man with the majority of his career in the oil field chemical business working for his closest friend, Frankie Keller. Nubbin had a large family that was his pride and joy. He loved helping his family whenever possible and especially loved being with his grandkids and great grandkids. He loved and was well loved and will ever more be missed by family and friends. Nubbin is survived by his wife Anita Rogers, daughter Melissa Lee and husband Sonny of Christoval, daughter Gayla Hanshew and husband Terry of Snyder, Texas, daughter Anita Marshall and husband Mike of Greenwood, Texas, son Timm Rogers and spouse Steve Looper of Orlando, Florida, son Gaylon and wife Erin of Midland, Texas, daughter Tonya Robinson and husband James of Greenwood, Texas; grandkids: Magan Lee, DJ Lee (LeShaun), Chance Pipkin, Skyler Rogers (Jacqueline), Morgan McKee, Lexie Hanshew and Macie Hanshew, Harlan Rogers, Katelyn Robinson, Justin Robinson, and Kendall Robinson; and great grandkids: Kannon Lee, Reagan Lee, Brylee Pipkin, Blakely Pipkin, Justyn King. Nubbin is preceded in death by his parents, brother Charlie Rogers, and infant son Charles Rogers. Special thanks to Rosie from Heart to Heart Hospice and the nurses in the PCU at Midland Memorial as well as the Oncology Department at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Also, a thank you to Dr Swisher and Susan Knipple with MD Anderson. They gave us 5 more years to enjoy with dad. Honorary pallbearers will be Frankie Keller, Frankie Keller Jr., Ruben Ornelas, Dennis Wallace, Brian Tennis, Tommy Bishop, Rusty Buchanan, Andy Schuman, Johnny Midkiff, Cliff Drescher, Milton Kirby, Johnny Hughes, Ted Wristen, and Monty Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
