David Clifford Morrow, age 72, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, TX. He was born September 20, 1946 in Amarillo to Dorothy and Clifford Morrow. He was a 1964 graduate of Amarillo High School, and in 1966, married Laura Elizabeth Florey of Odessa, TX. He received a BS in Chemical Engineering from Texas Tech in 1968; and completed his Masters of Engineering. His career began with Shell Oil, which took him to Denver and Houston before moving him to Odessa, Texas to work with Rexene Polymer, Mallard Exploration, and Perry Gas. In the early 1980s, he began an independent career with Wilson-Morrow and then Southtex Treaters. Most recently he consulted for Morrow Energy, Agile Solutions, and Morrow Renewables; but his passions were ranching, inventing and spending time with his grandchildren. David devoted himself to causes that were dear to his heart. He was an active participant in the Domican Development Group, serving for 20 years on their board (including several terms as president), and led numerous work teams to build schools, housing, and churches. In 2016, David was named Honorary Cannon of the Iglesia Episcopal Dominicana. He was also a driving force behind the Allegro Chorale Group and Midland Montessori School, and a supporter of the Odessa High School Mariachi program. David was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael. Left to honor David and bear witness to his love and legacy of faith are his wife of fifty two years, Laura; his children Paul (Katy) Morrow, Luke (Lori) Morrow, and Susanna (Ross Olsaver) Morrow; his sister, Charlotte McClure; and 10 grandchildren. An Episcopal Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, March 19th, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Midland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David's name to the Dominican Development Group ( dominicandevelopmentgroup.org ) or a . Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

