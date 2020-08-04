David G. Luna went home to be with the Lord on Saturday August 1, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1955 in Artesia, NM to Francisco B. Luna and Maria G. Luna. David grew up in Lake Arthur, NM and graduated from Lake Arthur High School where he was a part of many school groups and performed high academically. He attended college for 2 years in Portales, NM and later finished school in Tucson, AZ for Business and Computer Science. David married Norma Natera Luna in 1983 and had one daughter Brenda Luna. David was someone loved and admired by many. He always had a welcoming smile and sound piece of advice when needed. He had a heart of gold and was always helping and giving in any way he could whether it be to family, a friend, or to the community. David was an exceptional son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandpa, and friend. He loved being around his family and most importantly spending time with his grandkids Giovanni and Camila whom he treasured very much. David was a very hard-working man and set the standards high as an example to all. He was the owner and operator of Luna's Tax Service where he had many clients that became friends and family to him and his family. David is survived by his wife of 36 years Norma Natera Luna; daughter Brenda Luna of Midland, TX, grandson Giovanni J. Meza and granddaughter Camila L. Sanchez. David is also survived by his brothers Frank Luna and Johnny Luna, sisters Dora Gonzalez, Elvira Portillo, Elva Hinojos, Maggie L. Herrera, and Maryjane Luna, along with each of their families. David is preceded in death by his brother Martin Luna, his mother Maria G Luna, and father Francisco B. Luna. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. H onorary pallbearer will be grandson Giovanni J. Meza. Pallbearers will be Sammy Natera, Jacob Herrera, Missael Natera, Saul Natera, Edgar Hinojos, and Emilio Amaya. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.