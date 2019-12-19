Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David George Schweitzer. View Sign Service Information LaGrone Funeral Chapel 341 Sudderth Drive Ruidoso , NM 88345 (505)-257-7303 Send Flowers Notice

Dave Schweitzer, loving husband, father, and grandfather was born on July 29, 1930, in San Antonio, Texas and went to be with the Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home in Alto, NM with his loving wife, Idy, by his side. Dave will be remembered as a devoted Christian, loving father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend. Dave was blessed with tremendous wisdom, calmness, and kindness, all gifts that he shared with others around him. He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church serving in many different capacities, always available where needed. Dave earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical/Geophysical Engineering from Texas Tech University. Dave's intelligence and work ethic provided him with professions specializing in instrumentation and crew management for Humble Oil and Refining Co., Globe Universal Sciences and Geophysical Services, Inc. Dave retired in 1986 from Petty Ray Geophysical Company as a Regional Manager. In addition, he was a member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists. Dave's hobbies included exceptional craftmanship in woodworking, hunting, fishing, and active spectator of his grandchildren's activities, and his most loved, horse racing. Dave is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Theresa Schweitzer; his former wife, Jane Augustine Schweitzer; his sister, Shirley Adamek; and his brothers-in-law, Jim Adamek, Hub Traylor and Rick Vinyard. Dave is survived by his wife of 29 years, Idaleen (Idy) Grace Schweitzer; his sisters-in-law, Kathy Vinyard and Frances Traylor; his children, Jana Lynn Lane (Mike) and David Lee Schweitzer; step-children, Jay Eldridge (Crystal) and Jennifer Eldridge (Russ); grandchildren, Clint Lane (Ashlee), Abby Hickey (Michael), Katie Carrizales (Jacob), Hallie Lane, Kirby Riede (Eric); step-grandchildren, JT Eldridge (Kristi), Dustee Rae Eldridge, Georgia Lynn Eldridge, Savannah and Anna Belle Hair; and great-grandchildren, Parker, Sadie, Justice and Lane. To celebrate his life, Rev. Dustin McEwen and Rev. Ed Barlow, will conduct a service at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Community United Methodist Church of Ruidoso, NM. Graveside burial (weather permitting) will be in Spindell, NM, 28 miles NE of Capitan at Jay Eldridge's Ranch. Honorary Pallbearers are Bob Durrett, Ken Whitney, Ron Strassburg, Richard Hirsch, Don St. John, and Pete Wischert. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community United Methodist Church Building Fund or to . Condolences may be sent to the family at

